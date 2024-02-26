Investigation Report of PIA Flight PK-8303 Crash Released After Nearly 4 Years

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has finally released the long-awaited final investigation report on the unfortunate crash of the Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) Airbus A320 (PK-8303) in Karachi nearly four years ago.

The investigation has identified “human error” in the tragedy that claimed at least 99 lives on May 22, 2020. It is pertinent to mention that this incident was the third most catastrophic aviation disaster in the country’s history.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt. Allots Two High Performance Centers to Pakistan Cricket Board

Fortunately, two passengers survived the crash, which included the then-chief executive of the Bank of Punjab and a young engineer. According to the report, the air traffic controller warned the pilot four times before landing about the extraordinary altitude of the plane.

However, on the fifth attempt, the traffic controller permitted the plane’s landing. The investigation revealed a lack of communication and coordination between the two pilots and air traffic controllers.

“During the aircraft’s first landing, the two pilots were not focused. Making approach for the first landing, the airplane’s landing gears were opened, however right at the landing time one of the pilots again closed the landing gear. Hence, the plane made an attempt for landing without opening the landing gears for the first time, during which its engines struck the runway which ignited flames,” the report revealed.

The report also pointed out the negligence of the air traffic controller, who didn’t inform the pilots about the engine striking the ground and emitting flames.

Both engines were impacted as a result. The system responsible for supplying lubricant oil to both engines malfunctioned after one engine struck the runway. Subsequently, both engines stopped operating simultaneously.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Naseem Shah Did Not Want His Brothers to be Picked by Islamabad United in PSL 9

The investigation findings revealed that data from the plane’s last four minutes could not be recorded due to the engine failure, which resulted in the loss of electricity supply.

The report has placed administrative responsibility for the accident on both PIA and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. The report highlighted that the rules of the Civil Aviation Authority regarding pilots flying while fasting were not clear.

“Flight data analysis after every flight in the PIA is not being followed by the FDA. Due to a lack of flight data analysis, mistakes of pilots related to flight procedures are not revealed. Because of this attention is not paid to correcting these mistakes,” the report concluded.