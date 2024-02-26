Tecno Pova 6 Pro Unveiled With Flashy Gamer Design and Low Price

Tecno Pova 6 Pro has stepped into the spotlight, adhering to the strategy of its predecessor – positioning itself as a gaming-centric smartphone boasting an intriguing design and an impressive array of specifications given its price point.

Tecno has not revealed the price tag yet, but since the company’s Pova lineup always features budget pricing, we can expect the same from Pova 6 Pro.

Design and Display

At the front, the Pova 6 Pro sports a sizable 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals.

Available in Meteorite Grey or Comet Green, Tecno Pova 6 Pro showcases a semi-transparent design concept referred to by Tecno as the Dynamic-Tech Design. This design incorporates a lithography precision texture beneath the phone’s transparent back panel, alongside a suite of LEDs known as the Dynamic-Light Effect.

ALSO READ Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Quietly Unveiled on Official Webpage

Noteworthy elements of this design include the Dynamic-Eye, encircling one of the lenses within the camera array, and the Dynamic-Light effect itself – manifested as a propeller-shaped LED strip. In total, the device boasts 210 LEDs and offers 9 lighting modes, with an extensive selection of 101 user-defined effects to personalize the visual experience.

Internals and Software

Powering the Tecno Pova 6 Pro is a 6nm Dimensity 6080 chip, coupled with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. This chipset comprises an octa-core configuration, featuring two 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 computing units. Graphics rendering is managed by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

For software, the phone has Android 14 with HiOS 14 on top.

Cameras

Turning our attention to the rear panel, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro is equipped with three cameras, albeit with one standing out as the primary contributor – a noteworthy 108 MP unit that serves as both a 3x zoom lens and supports digital zoom of up to 10x. Accompanying this primary sensor are a 2MP depth sensor and an ‘AI cam’.

On the front side, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, complemented by its dual-tone LED flash, promising enhanced lighting for selfie captures.

Battery and Pricing

Enhancing its gaming prowess, the Pova 6 Pro boasts a substantial 6,000 mAh battery capacity, offering a notable increase of 1,000 mAh compared to its predecessor. Moreover, it supports 70W fast charging and 10W reverse charging capabilities. A supported charger is included in the retail box.

As mentioned earlier, pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro Specifications