Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra Launch Globally With Minor Changes From Chinese Models

Before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Xiaomi hosted a significant event, unveiling its latest flagship smartphones aimed at the global market.

During the keynote, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, both powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. However, it was noted that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will be available exclusively in China.

Xiaomi 14

Let’s refresh on the specifications of the Xiaomi 14: It boasts a 6.36” LTPO OLED display capable of reaching up to 3000 nits peak brightness. This high-resolution panel offers 1200p resolution and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The rear camera setup has been completely revamped, featuring three 50MP lenses. The primary camera stands out with its brighter f/1.6 aperture and a larger 1/1.31” sensor equipped with dual-pixel PDAF technology. The telephoto lens provides a 75 mm equivalent 3.2x zoom, while the third lens offers an ultra-wide-angle perspective.

In addition to these camera enhancements, the Xiaomi 14 comes with a slightly larger 4,610 mAh battery. Notably, it supports faster 90W wired charging, alongside consistent 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Xiaomi 14 is available in Black, White, and Jade Green with a starting price of €1,000 in Europe.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 14 Ultra exclusively in China. This new model retains the 6.73” LTPO AMOLED display seen in its predecessor but now boasts a peak brightness of up to 3000 units. The display is protected by Xiaomi’s Shield Glass, a custom protective sheet.

Significant improvements have been made to the main 50 MP camera, which now features a variable aperture capable of reaching a brighter f/1.6 and offering step-less adjustment for all intermediate positions.

Additionally, it now incorporates a new 1”-type sensor. The 5x telephoto camera with a periscope lens, the 3.2x telephoto camera, and the ultra-wide-angle shooter remain unchanged from the previous model, utilizing 50 MP Sony IMX858 sensors sized at 1/2.51″.

Surprisingly, in Europe, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra retains a 5,000 mAh battery, aligning with its predecessor, albeit slightly smaller than the 5,300 mAh version available in China. It continues to support rapid 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The device is pre-installed with HyperOS based on Android 14.

The formidable Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available for €1,500 in either Black or White, offering a single storage variant of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

Specifications