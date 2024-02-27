Is HEC Removing Pakistan Studies Subject From University Syllabus?

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi has clarified that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) did not make any decisions or recommendations to universities regarding the abolition of Pakistan Studies from their degree programs.

Solangi made this statement in response to a motion put forward by Senator Mushtaq Ghani, who claimed that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had removed Pakistan Studies from the syllabus at the graduation level.

ALSO READ Nubia Unveils The World’s Most Affordable Folding Phone

“As per the concerned ministry and HEC, no decision or proposal has been issued to abolish the subject of Pakistan Affairs or any other course from the syllabus at the graduation level,” the information minister informed the Senate.

Solangi stated that all undergraduate policies recommended by the HEC adhere to the minimum standards necessary for such programs. He added that universities operate autonomously within the framework of their respective laws.

According to the caretaker minister, a course on Pakistan’s ideology and the constitution has been incorporated into all undergraduate degree programs. Murtaza Solangi further said that this course is a blend of Pakistan Studies and the Constitution.

He revealed that the HEC is currently engaging in consultations with relevant stakeholders to develop a two-credit-hour compulsory course for all undergraduate degree programs.