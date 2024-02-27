Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Spy Drone

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 27, 2024 | 1:12 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Pakistan Army successfully intercepted and brought down an Indian spying quadcopter that violated the country’s airspace along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

At 12:55 pm on Sunday, Pakistani forces successfully downed an Indian Army quadcopter that was conducting surveillance in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC).

ALSO READ

“On February 25, Pakistan Army downed an Indian spy drone which was violating the Line of Control,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, remnants of the quadcopter were discovered yesterday. Pictures reveal an insignia of the Indian Army, confirming the ownership of the quadcopter.

ALSO READ

It should be noted that on February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force successfully intercepted and downed Indian aircraft that breached Pakistani airspace during Operation Swift Retort.

Today, Pakistan observes the 5th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise Day in the country when the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    A Bundle of Joy: Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Anticipate a New Arrival
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
    Read more in perspective
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >