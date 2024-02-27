Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Spy Drone

The Pakistan Army successfully intercepted and brought down an Indian spying quadcopter that violated the country’s airspace along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

At 12:55 pm on Sunday, Pakistani forces successfully downed an Indian Army quadcopter that was conducting surveillance in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC).

“On February 25, Pakistan Army downed an Indian spy drone which was violating the Line of Control,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, remnants of the quadcopter were discovered yesterday. Pictures reveal an insignia of the Indian Army, confirming the ownership of the quadcopter.

It should be noted that on February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force successfully intercepted and downed Indian aircraft that breached Pakistani airspace during Operation Swift Retort.

Today, Pakistan observes the 5th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise Day in the country when the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures.