Punjab Police SHO Implements Dumb Rule to Control Rising Crime Rate

In a stern warning, the newly-appointed Station House Officer (SHO) of Punjab’s Chiniot has asked citizens against stepping out of their houses after midnight.

SHO City Azhar Abbas has warned of strict action against those violating the order. According to details, the decision was taken due to the increasing crime rate in Chiniot.

ALSO READ How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United PSL 9 Match 15 Live Streaming

In the announcements made via loudspeakers across the city, the citizens were strictly advised against leaving their houses past midnight without any emergency.

SHO Azhar Abbas warned those violating the order will be arrested by the police. Furthermore, he announced breaking the legs of those who do not cooperate with the police in controlling crimes in the city.

ایس ایچ او سٹی چنیوٹ نہ ہووے اماں پاپا ہو گے 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/X4LbjLTVMK — Ali Hamad Kanju 🍁 (@Alikanju514) February 27, 2024

On the other hand, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered the authorities to launch the Safe City project in every district of the province by December 31.

CM Maryam Nawaz gave the order during her first visit to the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters in the provincial capital. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Marriyum Aurangzeb and Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar also accompanied the CM.

Maryam Nawaz inspected the Safe City Authority’s data center and digital wall. During her visit to the Madadgar-15 call center, she interacted with the female police officers.