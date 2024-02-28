Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Announced With Triple 50MP Cameras and LTPO Screen

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 28, 2024

Tecno Camon 30 Premier, a high-end phone with an affordable price tag, is set to launch during Q2 this year, but the Chinese company has already announced the phone to the masses. The announcement focuses on Tecno’s own PolarAce Imaging System as well as some other notable features.

Design and Display

The front of the phone boasts a 6.77″ OLED display, sporting a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780px and reaching a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. This display utilizes an LTPO panel, marking Tecno’s debut of this technology in a non-foldable device, following its previous appearance in the Phantom V Flip and V Fold models.

Constructed with a metal mid-frame, the phone offers both structural integrity and a luxurious tactile experience. Notably, a distinctive design element called the “Action Dot” graces the rear of the device. Functioning as a breathing light, it illuminates during video recording sessions, doubles as a charging indicator, and signals the activation of the voice assistant. Additionally, the press release highlights its role as an “infrared sensor indicator.”

Drawing inspiration from rangefinder cameras, the phone features a circular camera island cleverly resembling a zoom ring. Adjacent to it lies the quad-LED flash.

Internals and Software

Running on the high-end Dimensity 8200 Ultra chip, the phone comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, but there is no storage expansion through a microSD card. Tecno says that the RAM can be expanded virtually, however.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier will boast Android 14 out of the box with the company’s proprietary UI on top.

Cameras

Tecno’s new PolarAce Imaging System is based around a Sony ISP dubbed CXD5622GG. It is rated at 4.6 TFLOPS at FP16 which enables features such as AI noise reduction for videos and 4K Ultra Night Vision Videos. It also enables AI photo editing such as removing objects from an image and more.

The upcoming Tecno Camon Premier 5G is set to feature a Sony image sensor, specifically the 50MP Sony IMX890 boasting a size of 1/1.56″ and 1.0µm pixels, complete with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There will also be a 70mm periscope camera with a 50MP sensor capable of up to 60x hybrid zoom. This will also handle portrait and macro shots. The ultrawide shooter is also going to be a 50MP snapper.

Last but not least, the selfie camera does not hold back on the resolution either as it is also a 50MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity on this phone is 5,000 mAh with support for 70W wired charging.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier highlights

Pricing and availability details will be revealed once the phone launches during Q2 this year.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Specs

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • OS: Android 14, HiOS 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.77″ LTPO AMOLED with 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution, 120Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS
      50 MP, (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom
      50 MP, (ultrawide), PDAF
    • Front: 50 MP, (wide), AF
  • Colors: Black, Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 70W fast charging
  • Price: N/A

