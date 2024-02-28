Tecno Camon 30 Series Announced At MWC 2024

Tecno has unveiled its Camon 30 series at the MWC 2024 event, consisting of four phones so far, the Camon 30, Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Pro 5G, and the Camon 30 Premier 5G. We have already covered the Premier in a separate article while this one will focus on the rest.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

Similar to its counterpart, the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G is driven by the powerful Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset. It shares the same impressive camera setup as the Premier model, featuring a 50MP 1/1.56” sensor in its main camera, equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus. However, the Pro version diverges in its camera configuration by omitting the 3x periscope, which is replaced by a 2MP depth sensor.

While lacking the LTPO display found in the Premier variant, the Pro model offers a commendable display quality, boasting a 6.78” panel with a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,436px.

In terms of battery and charging capabilities, the phone is powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support, mirroring the specifications of the Premier model. Furthermore, it features stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology and includes an IR blaster positioned at the top of the device.

Tecno Camon 30 5G

The Tecno Camon 30 5G gets a different chipset, a revised version of the Dimensity 930, known as the Dimensity 7020 SoC. It appears that this chipset falls short of driving the expansive 6.78” display to its full potential at 144Hz, hence settling for a slightly lower 120Hz refresh rate. Nevertheless, users can still expect a vivid viewing experience with the device’s 1080p AMOLED panel.

Despite these adjustments, the phone maintains its standout feature – the 50MP selfie camera with autofocus capability. Notably, it even introduces a dual-color temperature flash for improved image capture in varying lighting conditions.

Turning to the rear camera setup, there’s a notable shift with a different 50MP sensor (1/1.57”) serving as the main shooter, complemented by OIS for sharper photos. However, the absence of an ultra-wide lens is apparent, with only a pair of lower-resolution auxiliary lenses available.

Battery capacity is the same as the Premier phone at 5,000 mAh with support for 70W wired charging. Users can still enjoy the immersive audio experience provided by the stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology. Additionally, the convenient IR remote control feature remains available.

Tecno Camon 30

The regular Camon 30 is strikingly similar to the 5G model, except it uses the Helio G99 chipset, losing its 5G privileges. Despite this variance, both models feature a generous 6.78” 1080p AMOLED display operating at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, users can expect consistent performance from the shared 5,000mAh/70W battery setup and immersive audio quality delivered by Atmos-enabled stereo speakers.

The camera setup is shared with the Camon 30 5G, including a 50MP OIS camera as well as another 50MP camera for selfies. The regular model has NFC, for some reason, while the others don’t. All three phone models will let you choose between a glass back or vegan leather.

Pricing and availability details will be shared once the phones launch later this year.

Specifications

Tecno Camon 30 Tecno Camon 30 5G Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate MediaTek Dimensity 7020 MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz) Octa-Core GPU Mali-G57 MC2 IMG BXM-8-256 OS Android 14, HIOS 14 Android 14, HIOS 14 Android 14, HIOS 14 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 120Hz 6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 120Hz 6.78″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2436 pixels, 144Hz RAM Unspecified Unspecified Unspecified Storage 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB Card Slot No No No Main Camera 50 MP, ( wide ) , 1/1.57″, PDAF, OIS

2 MP, ( depth ) 50 MP, ( wide ) , 1/1.57″, PDAF, OIS

2 MP, ( depth ) 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS

50 MP, (ultrawide), PDAF

2 MP, (depth) Front Camera 50 MP, (wide), AF 50 MP, (wide), AF 50 MP, (wide), AF Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Battery

5,000 mAh, 70W wired charging 5,000 mAh, 70W wired charging 5,000 mAh, 70W wired charging Price

N/A N/A N/A

