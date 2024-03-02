LUMS Team Wins Prestigious Harvard MUN Competition

A team of 7 students from LUMS represented Pakistan at this global competition and emerged victorious. The team was lead by Rohail Hasan and included Sabeen Hamood, Hubaib Shehryar, Laiba Abid, Mahnoor Gul, Shanzay Hashim and Malik Danyal Khan.

They received the Best Small Delegation trophy, successfully defending its title of Best Delegation two years in a row. The United States Military Academy emerged runners up.

The Harvard National Model United Nations is one of the oldest and most prestigious model UN conferences in the world. Ranked number 1, it houses 1500-1800 delegates from across the globe who debate policy on pressing international issues.

The Harvard National MUN is well known to be the most challenging and cut-throat debating event in the world, with teams from top universities such as Princeton, Stanford and Yale.

Being the first non-American or European team to do so, this win can be considered a big achievementfor Lums, Pakistan and Asia at large.