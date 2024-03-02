Saudi Arabia Donates 100 Tons of Dates to Pakistan

In a statement on Friday, the Saudi embassy announced a gift of 100 tons of dates for Pakistan ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

“In a gesture of goodwill, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is delighted to offer 100 tons of dates to its esteemed brethren in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following the recommendation of the esteemed leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” the Saudi embassy said in a statement.

The consignment was handed over to the Pakistani government by Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, along with Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), in a ceremony held at the Saudi embassy.

The statement added that the generous donation is intended for distribution among the Pakistani community during the holy month of Ramadan.

This noble gesture exemplifies the enduring bond of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, reflecting the spirit of generosity and solidarity cherished by both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.