Schools Closed in Balochistan and Swat Due to Bad Weather

The caretaker government of Balochistan has announced the closure of schools across the province due to the destruction caused by heavy rains in different areas.
In a notification issued on Friday, the provincial government announced that schools across Balochistan will be closed for a week.
It should be noted that the recent spell of heavy rains has caused massive destruction in different parts of the province, including Gwadar, Chaman, Kech, and other areas.
It should be noted that the coastal city of Gwadar made headlines as it shattered previous rainfall records with an unprecedented downpour of 168mm in a single event. The previous record during February within a 24-hour period was 38mm of rainfall.
On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education department has also announced the closure of all educational institutions in Swat from March 1 to March 9. The district administration has also issued a notification in this regard.