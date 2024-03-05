CM Punjab Gearing Up to Launch Affordable Housing Scheme

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has sought a comprehensive plan to fulfill the pledge of constructing one lac houses across the province.

As per details, the Chief Minister held a special meeting to discuss the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project. Maryam Nawaz directed the concerned officials to prepare model houses within six weeks.

Under this initiative, over three thousand houses will be constructed for low-income families in each district of Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, also ordered to keep the down payment and monthly installments low.

CM Maryam stated that houses would be provided to low-income individuals in Punjab and reiterated her government’s commitment to providing houses to the poor.

The Chief Minister of Punjab emphasized that construction quality and sustainability should be prioritized in building the houses. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of locating houses for low-income people near urban areas for easy transportation.

The meeting was also attended by former senator Parvez Rasheed, members of the Punjab assembly, and other officials.