Federal Board Launches Online Services for Students

In a bid to enhance convenience for students, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has launched a fully automated public services system.

In a press release, the FBISE said that essential services such as the issuance of migration/NOC certificates, result verification, and the provision of duplicate result cards are now available online with the launch of the system.

“This transformation eliminates the need for cumbersome bureaucratic procedures, promising applicants a remarkable turnaround time of just 3 minutes for service delivery, contingent upon fee verification,” the federal board said.

According to the chairman of FBISE, Qaisar Alam, a key feature of this automated system is its user-centric design that provides a simple and straightforward application process.

He explained that applicants need to provide their registration number, examination year, and postal address to receive a direct link for accessing the service via WhatsApp or email.

Qaisar Alam stated that to ensure the highest standards of security and authenticity, issued documents can be verified through a unique tracking ID or verification link provided on the document.

“The launch of the fully automated public services system is a testament to our commitment to improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the realm of education administration,” he further stated.