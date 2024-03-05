Met Office Issues Forecast for Ramadan Weather

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold weather during the first ten days of the upcoming Ramadan.

According to the department, there is a chance of the moon’s sighting on March 10, marking the beginning of Ramadan.

Met Director General Sardar Sarfraz stated that there is a possibility that the moon might be sighted on March 10, particularly in Sindh and Punjab. The Met Department has also forecasted cold and pleasant weather during the first ten days of the holy month.

Yesterday, the department informed the citizens about the possibility of another spell of heavy rains from today till March 7. The PMD has issued a warning about potential flash flooding, snow blockages, and landslides across the country in the upcoming weeks.

It added that the areas expected to be most affected by the rains include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Upper and Southern Punjab, and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather conditions. According to PMD, Sindh will continue to be under the influence of a severe cold wave.

The temperatures are expected to plummet by 10 degrees in the coming days compared to the usual March weather conditions.