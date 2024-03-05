Xiaomi 15 and OnePlus 13 to Finally Get Big Upgrade in Fingerprint Sensors

For several years, Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones have boasted in-display fingerprint sensors, predominantly of the optical variety. A similar trend has been observed with OnePlus devices. However, indications suggest a potential shift next year with the Xiaomi 15 series and OnePlus 13.

Reports from two distinct sources on Weibo, often regarded as China’s equivalent of X (formerly Twitter), suggest that Xiaomi is currently exploring the integration of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in its forthcoming Xiaomi 15 flagship lineup, which is currently in development.

Besides an upgraded fingerprint sensor, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to have a flat screen like its predecessor. At the same time, the 15 Ultra will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor with a curved screen.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus will also switch to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors starting with OnePlus 13. This will put OnePlus in the league of Samsung and Vivo flagships that use these fingerprint sensors that are not only faster but also more accurate.

While these developments are still in their early stages, with anticipated launches towards the end of the year in China and potentially early 2025 internationally, it’s worth noting that details may evolve. Nevertheless, the prospect of seeing ultrasonic fingerprint readers on more handsets is certainly an exciting one.

Just like the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 15 is expected to debut in October in China while the OnePlus 13 will likely become official early in 2025. Both phones will reach international markets a few months after their Chinese launch. The phones should also come with the next-generation Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.