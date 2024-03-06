Instagram DMs Get Major Upgrades Including Message Editing, Pins, and More

Instagram is getting some of the cool features from its sister app, WhatsApp. Direct Messages (DMs) on Instagram are finally getting the option to edit messages 15 minutes after sending them by simply holding down your message. This time limit is identical to WhatsApp.

Furthermore, Instagram now allows users to toggle read receipts on or off for all chats or specific ones. This setting can be adjusted in the account settings. However, it’s important to note that read receipts do not apply to end-to-end encrypted chats.

Another handy feature is the ability to pin up to three of your favorite chats at the top of your messaging inbox. This makes it easier to locate your most important conversations, whether they’re with your best friends, family members, or favorite groups. To pin a chat, simply swipe left or tap and hold on it, then select “pin”. Of course, you can unpin any chat at any time.

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows you to save your preferred stickers in DMs for convenient access later. Simply press and hold on any sticker you wish to save, and it will be stored at the top of the stickers section for easy retrieval. Additionally, you can now respond to any message with stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages.

Last but not least, Instagram has also added new chat themes to choose from including Love, Lollipop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, among many more. This is something we wish would come over to WhatsApp too.