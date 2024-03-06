Toyota Indus Motors Shuts Down Plant for 6 Days

Indus Motor Company Limited (PSX: INDU) has closed its production plant from 6th March to 11th March 2024, the automobile assembler informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

“Based on the current low level of inventory of manufactured vehicles, and shortage of parts and components for manufacturing of vehicles, due to supply chain challenges, the Company has decided to close its production plant from 6th March 2024 to 11th March 2024 (both days inclusive,” the stock filing stated.

“In case of any change in plan will be updated accordingly,” it added.

This is Indus Motor’s first announcement of production closure this year in 2024.

INDU acts as the sole distributor of Toyota and Daihatsu vehicles in Pakistan and has a license for assembling, progressive manufacturing, and marketing of these vehicles in Pakistan.