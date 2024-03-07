OnePlus 13 to Get a Completely New Look

The OnePlus 11 featured a brand-new design language for the lineup, boasting a gigantic camera island that almost looked like a stove. The OnePlus 12 refined this design with a circular iteration of the same thing, which also inspired the recently launched OnePlus Watch 2.

It seemed like OnePlus was on its way to building its own design identity similar to Samsung and Apple, but now the company seems to be taking a complete 180 turn. This is because the OnePlus 13 is once again expected to feature a completely new design that looks nothing like its two predecessors.

The OnePlus 13 has just appeared in its first leaked render, signaling a potential departure from the norm with its vertically aligned triple camera configuration.

But as with every other early render, we also recommend taking this one with a grain of salt, as the final design may end up being different in the end. After all, it does look like a complete turnaround from the design identity OnePlus has been building for over two years.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12R Gets Genshin Impact Model in Flashy Purple Color

Digital Chat Station, a reputable tipster, has weighed in on the OnePlus 13 rumors, affirming a redesigned appearance along with key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus flagship is expected to maintain its 1,440 x 3,168px resolution LTPO AMOLED display and reportedly feature an enhanced triple camera system comprising a 50MP main camera, along with ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Other expected features include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC which is set to debut in October this year with a new generation of Oryon CPU cores. The OnePlus 13 is also reportedly getting an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is known to be faster and more accurate than optical alternatives.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 15 and OnePlus 13 to Finally Get Big Upgrade in Fingerprint Sensors

Image credit: TechStream