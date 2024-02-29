OnePlus 12R Gets Genshin Impact Model in Flashy Purple Color

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 2:01 pm

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the biggest mobile game sensations to this day even though it came out nearly 4 years ago. This January, it became the fastest mobile game to reach $5 billion in revenue.

The OnePlus 12R is now the latest one to get a limited edition Genshin Impact model with a brand new purple color complete with new designs on the rear panel. This time, the phone is themed around the character Keqing in the game, which is a DPS electro character.

This new color is called Electric Violet and it was designed through a novel electro-etching technique, lending the rear glass a velvety, soft-touch texture—a first of its kind in the industry. It is embellished with intricate peacock motifs and features Keqing’s iconic Lightning Stiletto signature.

Even the SIM ejector tool adopts the stiletto design, reflecting meticulous attention to detail. Moreover, the Genshin Impact Edition of the 12R arrives in an expansive package brimming with bespoke accessories and exclusive merchandise. This includes a violet 100W charger and a USB cable boasting a right-angle plug. Complementing these are a violet LED light and a protective case adorned with Keqing’s image.

Moreover, the exclusive gift box comes with additional items, including an acrylic stand prominently featuring the character, a pin, an assortment of magnets, and other delightful surprises.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition unveiled with deep customizations, loaded gift box

Not stopping at hardware enhancements, OnePlus has also tailored the 12R’s software experience. From bespoke boot animations to personalized always-on display and fingerprint unlock animations, every detail is thoughtfully crafted. Furthermore, the software customization extends to immersive wallpapers and personalized icon packs.

Other than custom looks, the phone also comes with hardware advancements to run the game better. OnePlus says that the phone’s CPU, GPU, and RAM have been optimized to run the game faster, smoother, more reliably and to load it faster. According to the company’s claims, the custom OnePlus 12R can run the game at an average of 59.4fps for over an hour.

Other than these customizations, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact shares the same specifications as the regular OnePlus 12R.

Specifications

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 5×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520) Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 750 Adreno 740
OS Android 14, Oxygen OS 14 (global), Color OS 14 (China) Android 14, Oxygen OS 14 (global), Color OS 14 (China)
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.82″ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED, 1440 x 3168 pixels, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness, 1B colors 6.78″ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED, 1264 x 2780 pixels, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness, 1B colors
RAM 12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB 8 GB, 16 GB
Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 128 GB, 256 GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.6, 70mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF		 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm
Colors Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, Silver Iron Gray, Cool Blue
Battery
 5,400 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging 5,500 mAh, 100W wired charging
Price
 $800 $500

