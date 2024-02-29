OnePlus 12R Gets Genshin Impact Model in Flashy Purple Color

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the biggest mobile game sensations to this day even though it came out nearly 4 years ago. This January, it became the fastest mobile game to reach $5 billion in revenue.

The OnePlus 12R is now the latest one to get a limited edition Genshin Impact model with a brand new purple color complete with new designs on the rear panel. This time, the phone is themed around the character Keqing in the game, which is a DPS electro character.

This new color is called Electric Violet and it was designed through a novel electro-etching technique, lending the rear glass a velvety, soft-touch texture—a first of its kind in the industry. It is embellished with intricate peacock motifs and features Keqing’s iconic Lightning Stiletto signature.

Even the SIM ejector tool adopts the stiletto design, reflecting meticulous attention to detail. Moreover, the Genshin Impact Edition of the 12R arrives in an expansive package brimming with bespoke accessories and exclusive merchandise. This includes a violet 100W charger and a USB cable boasting a right-angle plug. Complementing these are a violet LED light and a protective case adorned with Keqing’s image.

Moreover, the exclusive gift box comes with additional items, including an acrylic stand prominently featuring the character, a pin, an assortment of magnets, and other delightful surprises.

Not stopping at hardware enhancements, OnePlus has also tailored the 12R’s software experience. From bespoke boot animations to personalized always-on display and fingerprint unlock animations, every detail is thoughtfully crafted. Furthermore, the software customization extends to immersive wallpapers and personalized icon packs.

Other than custom looks, the phone also comes with hardware advancements to run the game better. OnePlus says that the phone’s CPU, GPU, and RAM have been optimized to run the game faster, smoother, more reliably and to load it faster. According to the company’s claims, the custom OnePlus 12R can run the game at an average of 59.4fps for over an hour.

Other than these customizations, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact shares the same specifications as the regular OnePlus 12R.

Specifications