Qualcomm to Launch New Snapdragon Chips Next Week

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 6:56 pm

American chipmaker Qualcomm is bringing new Snapdragon chips next week on March 18. While Qualcomm has not revealed exactly which chips are coming, the announcement says that a “new flagship product” is on its way.

Qualcomm Snapdragon event will take place on March 18 at 14:30 Beijing time

This most likely hints at the long-expected Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for 2024 Android flagships. As the name says, this could simply be an overclocked version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with perhaps some new features. We also expect to see the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 for budget phones at this event.

Since the beginning of the year, speculations about the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 have circulated widely. Identified by the model code SM8635, this chip, manufactured by TSMC on a 4nm process, boasts a single major CPU core running at 2.9 GHz, coupled with an Adreno 735 GPU operating at a frequency of 900 MHz.

Regarding the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, there is still little information available. Recent reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace 3V may be the inaugural device to feature this chipset. However, as of now, neither the phone company nor the chip maker has provided any official details.

As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the next big flagship chip upgrade for Android phones is not expected to launch until the end of the year during October. This year’s Snapdragon Summit event was already confirmed by Qualcomm CMO Don McGuire during MWC last month. The CMO shared a video on X and announced that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is coming with Oryon CPUs.

The first adopters of the new flagship Qualcomm chip are expected to be Xiaomi, Motorola, and Samsung. But these phones are not likely not going to reach the global market at least until 2025.

