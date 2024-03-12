Poco X6 Neo Launch Date and Specifications Confirmed

Xiaomi Poco X6 became official in January this year and it is about to get new variants very soon, starting with India. Poco X6 Neo’s official website has gone live on the Indian retail website Flipkart, which confirms some of its specifications. The phone is expected to launch on March 13th (tomorrow) in India.

The landing page boasts the phone’s camera capabilities, including a 108MP main sensor equipped with 3x lossless in-sensor zoom” for a “pro-grade” feel.

Additionally, the phone is going to have tiny bezels around the display, providing an almost full-screen experience with an impressive 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. It is also going to be a slim phone, being only 7.69mm thick. The screen will not fall behind either, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED panel with 1000 nits of peak brightness.

According to Poco’s description, this is “a phone that is here to redefine the Gen Z status quo and lifestyle aspirations while adhering to the X Series DNA”.

Speculations suggest that the Poco X6 Neo might potentially be a rebranding of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, and the specifications disclosed on the landing page appear to affirm this assumption. If this speculation holds, anticipate the Poco X6 Neo to feature a 6.67″ screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 SoC. The rear camera setup is rumored to include a 2MP depth sensor, while for selfies, users can expect a 16MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the phone is likely to house a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.