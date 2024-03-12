Realme Narzo 70 Pro is Coming in Just a Few Days With Flagship Level Camera

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 12, 2024 | 4:34 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Realme has recently confirmed the launch date for its next budget phone, the Narzo 70 Pro, set to release on March 19, starting with India.

To bolster the promotion of the smartphone, Realme has enlisted Indian actor Shahid Kapoor, aiming to elevate the Narzo brand’s appeal among India’s discerning youth, who constitute the core demographic of the Narzo series.

Realme to launch Narzo 70 Pro on March 19

Realme has already revealed that the Narzo 70 Pro will come with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera and 67W SuperVOOC charging. The Sony IMX890 is a sensor commonly used in high-end phones including some older flagships. Better yet, it will also have OIS support for stable shots, especially in dim lighting. The larger sensor should help the camera gather more light for darker shots.

ALSO READ

Perhaps one of its best features, especially for a budget phone, is the lack of bloatware (extra pre-installed apps and software), as confirmed by Realme. It will be one of the rare phones to support Air Gestures, letting users navigate the UI from a distance, including third-party apps.

Realme has stated that the design of the Narzo 70 Pro draws inspiration from the horizon. Notably, it stands out as the first device in its price range to feature a glass panel, despite the majority of its composition still being plastic. The camera island, cleverly hinting at four shooters, actually houses three, with “OIS” indicating that the 1/1.56” camera sensor will offer steady shot capabilities.

ALSO READ

Although certain specifications have been confirmed, there are still rumors surrounding others, including a purported 6.7” 1080p screen, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Additional details are anticipated to be unveiled in the eight days preceding the event.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Atif Aslam’s Soul-Stirring Ramadan Gift: “Allah Hu Allah Hu”
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>