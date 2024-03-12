Realme Narzo 70 Pro is Coming in Just a Few Days With Flagship Level Camera

Realme has recently confirmed the launch date for its next budget phone, the Narzo 70 Pro, set to release on March 19, starting with India.

To bolster the promotion of the smartphone, Realme has enlisted Indian actor Shahid Kapoor, aiming to elevate the Narzo brand’s appeal among India’s discerning youth, who constitute the core demographic of the Narzo series.

Realme has already revealed that the Narzo 70 Pro will come with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera and 67W SuperVOOC charging. The Sony IMX890 is a sensor commonly used in high-end phones including some older flagships. Better yet, it will also have OIS support for stable shots, especially in dim lighting. The larger sensor should help the camera gather more light for darker shots.

Perhaps one of its best features, especially for a budget phone, is the lack of bloatware (extra pre-installed apps and software), as confirmed by Realme. It will be one of the rare phones to support Air Gestures, letting users navigate the UI from a distance, including third-party apps.

Realme has stated that the design of the Narzo 70 Pro draws inspiration from the horizon. Notably, it stands out as the first device in its price range to feature a glass panel, despite the majority of its composition still being plastic. The camera island, cleverly hinting at four shooters, actually houses three, with “OIS” indicating that the 1/1.56” camera sensor will offer steady shot capabilities.

Although certain specifications have been confirmed, there are still rumors surrounding others, including a purported 6.7” 1080p screen, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Additional details are anticipated to be unveiled in the eight days preceding the event.