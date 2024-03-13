Here’s the Schedule for PSL 9 Playoffs After Four Teams Confirm Their Spot

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 group stage concluded, as the league transitions towards the Playoffs stage.
Four teams – Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United – qualified for the Playoffs stage where first and second-ranked teams have more chances to qualify for the Final on March 18.
Multan Sultans finished first, while Peshawar Zalmi came second which qualifies them for the ‘Qualifier’.
The Qualifier will be played on March 14, where the winner will proceed to PSL 9’s Final, while the loser moves towards the Eliminator 2.
Finishing third, Islamabad United, and fourth, Quetta Gladiators, they will face each other in the Eliminator 1, which will take place on March 15.
The winner of this match will play Eliminator 2, while the losing side will join Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on the way out.
Winner of the Eliminator 2 will play PSL 9’s Final, while the loser bows out of the tournament. Eliminator 2 will be played on March 16.
PSL 9’s Final will be contested on March 18 at the National Stadium, Karachi.
All Playoffs matches will begin at 9 PM (Pakistan Time).
|Date
|Fixture
|Teams
|Venue
|Thursday, 14 March
|Qualifier
|Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
|National Bank Arena, Karachi
|Friday, 15 March
|Eliminator 1
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|National Bank Arena, Karachi
|Saturday, 16 March
|Eliminator 2
|Runner-up Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 1
|National Bank Arena, Karachi
|Monday, 18 March
|FINAL
|Winner Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 2
|National Bank Arena, Karachi
