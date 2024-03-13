Here’s the Schedule for PSL 9 Playoffs After Four Teams Confirm Their Spot

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 group stage concluded, as the league transitions towards the Playoffs stage.

Four teams – Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United – qualified for the Playoffs stage where first and second-ranked teams have more chances to qualify for the Final on March 18.

ALSO READ Pakistan Selectors Will Not Consider PSL 2024’s Most Impactful Batter for Selection

Multan Sultans finished first, while Peshawar Zalmi came second which qualifies them for the ‘Qualifier’.

The Qualifier will be played on March 14, where the winner will proceed to PSL 9’s Final, while the loser moves towards the Eliminator 2.

Finishing third, Islamabad United, and fourth, Quetta Gladiators, they will face each other in the Eliminator 1, which will take place on March 15.

The winner of this match will play Eliminator 2, while the losing side will join Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on the way out.

Winner of the Eliminator 2 will play PSL 9’s Final, while the loser bows out of the tournament. Eliminator 2 will be played on March 16.

ALSO READ FACT CHECK: Usman Khan Still Eligible to Represent Pakistan

PSL 9’s Final will be contested on March 18 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

All Playoffs matches will begin at 9 PM (Pakistan Time).

Date Fixture Teams Venue Thursday, 14 March Qualifier Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi National Bank Arena, Karachi Friday, 15 March Eliminator 1 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators National Bank Arena, Karachi Saturday, 16 March Eliminator 2 Runner-up Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 1 National Bank Arena, Karachi Monday, 18 March FINAL Winner Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 2 National Bank Arena, Karachi

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table