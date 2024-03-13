Poco X6 Neo Arrives as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro for $190

Xiaomi’s Poco X6 Neo is the latest addition to the Poco X6 family with a familiar design and specs, which is because it is a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. The two phones not only share their design and specifications but also the Gold color variant.

Additionally, the specs match the Chinese Redmi Note 13, but not the international Redmi Note 13 or 13 5G.

Starting with the display is a 6.67-inch OLED with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 5G-enabled Dimensity 6080 chipset, with 8 and 12 GB RAM options with 256 GB built-in storage, which can be expanded with a memory card. Poco X6 Neo boots the dated Android 13 with HyperOS on top.

Camera specifications include a 108MP main sensor alongside a solo 2MP depth sensor. Video recording is sadly limited to 1080p 30 FPS and there is no Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) onboard. The selfie shooter is a 16MP unit.

The 5,000 mAh battery brings support for 33W fast charging, a standard for plenty of Xiaomi phones at this point.

The Xiaomi Poco X6 Neo has a starting price of only $190 and the available colors are Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange.

Poco X6 Neo Specifications