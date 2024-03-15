How to Watch Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Eliminator 1 Match Live Streaming

Quetta Gladiators will face off the masters of chasing, Islamabad United, tonight in the first eliminator of the playoffs at the National Bank Arena in Karachi following Multan’s qualification to the final of PSL 9.

Both teams love to chase and considering Peshawar Zalmi’s batting performance against Multan Sultans in the first innings last night, the team that wins the toss must choose to bowl first.

Setting up a target in the first innings will be difficult for both teams as the pitch will be helpful for the spinners and they can get some purchase out off the surface. In general, the wicket will be slow, so the toss will hold a lot of significance here.

Sherfane Rutherford’s return is a major boost for Quetta in the eliminator and he can elevate the middle order of Rilee Roussouw’s men significantly.

On the other hand, Colin Munro has suffered a Hamstring injury ahead of the do-or-die clash.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on TV: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website. Free mobile streaming includes Snack Video (Walee Sports), myco mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

