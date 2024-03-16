Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Brings Back Triple Cameras After 3 Years, With AI Features, and More

Asus seems to have given up on compact phones already as the new Zenfone 11 Ultra changes the design footprint set by the previous two generations. Although it does have ‘Ultra’ in its name, it’s still bigger than the Zenfone 9 and 10, has its first triple camera setup since 2021, AI features, and more.

Design and Display

The screen’s diagonal size has expanded to 6.78 inches (up from 5.9″) and it has 1080p resolution. It is an LTPO AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate that can drop to lower numbers to save battery. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

We may still get a smaller non-Ultra phone later, but there is no official word from Asus yet.

Internals and Software

On the inside, the Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with multiple high-end memory configurations. RAM options include up to 16 GB while storage can be cranked up to 512 GB.

The software side is covered by Android 14 OS. The AI features included here are AI wallpapers, noise cancellation for calls as well as live translation and transcriptions, similar to Samsung and Google’s offerings.

Cameras

The Zenfone 11 Ultra boasts a rear triple camera setup, marking a notable advancement since 2021 within the Zenfone series. Leading the pack is a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor paired with Asus’ 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, ensuring highly steady shots. Complementing this is a 1 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32 MP telephoto lens featuring 3x optical zoom.

Emphasizing AI, Asus’s presentation highlights its role in enhancing Bokeh in Portrait Video Mode and facilitating precise object face tracking. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor sized at 1/3.2″.

Battery and Pricing

Asus is not holding back on battery size as the phone has a huge 5,500 mAh cell packed with 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wired charging.

Color choices include Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, and Desert Sand while the starting price is €1,000.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520)
  • GPU: Adreno 750
  • OS: Android 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 144Hz, 2500 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal OIS
      32 MP, f/2.4, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
      13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, 1.12µm
    • Front: 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide), 1/3.2″, 0.7µm
  • Colors: Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, Desert Sand
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,500 mAh, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
  • Price: €1,000

