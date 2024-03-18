Samsung Galaxy S25 to Get Bigger Than Before

Samsung’s 2025 series of Galaxy S flagships is rumored to go through notable design changes, one of them being a bigger display size for the vanilla Galaxy S25.

The news comes from a Korean blog post Naver, which claims that the Galaxy S25 is once again going to increase its display size one step further next year. The Galaxy S24 had a 6.2-inch display, only slightly bigger than the Galaxy S23’s 6.1-inch panel, but the S25 is said to take it up to 6.36-inches.

Aligning with this adjustment would place the S25 in a similar size category as the Xiaomi 14, which features a 6.36-inch display. There are also swirling rumors suggesting that Apple might introduce a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Rumors suggest that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup will exclusively utilize Exynos chipsets across all regions, with the Exynos 2500 being the likely candidate.

Both the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are speculated to sport the same 50MP ISOCELL GN3 main sensor, a feature previously seen in the S23 and S24 generations. Additionally, there have been reports hinting at the possibility of a Sony main sensor making its debut in the S25 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still far from launch as it is not coming until at least January 2025. The series is once again expected to feature a vanilla S25, the S25+, and the S25 Ultra. There is little known about the S25 Ultra at this point, but we will likely get even more camera improvements as well as new generative AI features. Regardless, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.