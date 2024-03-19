Honor Watch GS 4 and Band 9 Arrive Starting At $35

Honor just launched Porsche Design editions for its Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate flagship phones through a grand launch event in China. The launch event also saw the unveiling of Honor’s latest wearables dubbed the Watch GS 4 and Band 9.

Honor Watch GS 4

Starting with the Watch GS 4, has a circular AMOLED screen sized 1.43 inches with 466×466-pixel resolution and 326 ppi pixel density. Honor has loaded this smartwatch with over 8000 watch faces to choose from and users can also upload their custom designs through the media gallery.

There are two versions of this smartwatch, one with a gold-plated case called the Jasper Astrolabe edition (machine translated from Chinese) while the regular model has a 316L stainless steel body. There are two physical buttons on the right side of each smartwatch and both are 10.5mm thin.

The usual health and fitness tracking features are onboard as well including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen assessment, stress monitoring, blood pressure levels, and atrial fibrillation detection. The fitness side is covered by over 100+ indoor and outdoor sports modes, 85 custom modes, and more than 15 professional modes.

According to Honor, the Watch GS 4 is able to last 14 days through average usage, but the exact battery specs have not been revealed. Charging the watch for 5 minutes will last an entire day. There is also 4GB of storage capacity, 32MB RAM, and 5ATM water resistance.

This smartwatch should be able to provide reliable navigation in most parts of the world since it has support for five satellite positioning systems – Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS.

The Honor Watch GS 4 costs $165 and has three color options called Starry Sky Exploration, Galaxy Shuttle, and Jasper Astrolabe.

Honor Band 9

The Honor Band 9 has a 1.57-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display, boasting a resolution of 402 x 256 pixels and a pixel density of 302 ppi. Offering versatility, the device supports various watch faces to suit individual preferences. Crafted with a polymer fiber case, it comes with straps available in either leather or silicone variants.

This wearable supports an array of 96 indoor and outdoor sports modes, comprising 85 customized options and 11 professional modes. It encompasses essential health-tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level measurement. Additionally, the device is equipped to measure blood pressure levels, offers support for atrial fibrillation detection, and facilitates women’s menstrual period tracking.

Promoted for its impressive longevity, the Honor Band 9 houses a battery touted to last 14 days under typical usage and 10 days under heavier usage conditions.

Beyond its extended battery life, the Honor Band 9 boasts additional noteworthy features such as 5 ATM water resistance and functionalities for music and camera control.

Available in vibrant hues of purple, black, and blue, the Honor Band 9 weighs a mere 16.3g without straps, which offer an adjustable length ranging from 135mm to 200mm. The NFC-enabled version of the Honor Band 9 is competitively priced at $40 while the non-NFC version goes for $35 in China.