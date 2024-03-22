Car Financing Plummets 20 Months in a Row

Car financing continued to fall 20 months in a row in the calendar year 2024, down 25 percent YoY to Rs. 243 billion by the end of February from Rs. 325.9 billion in the same period last year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), consumer financing for house building declined by 3.6 percent to Rs. 207 billion by end-February 2024.

Personal loans on credit cards surged by 28 percent YoY to Rs. 111 billion by end-February.

Overall credit issued to end-users (consumer financing) fell to Rs. 810 billion in February 2024, an 8.8 percent YoY decrease.

During the last eight months, many consumers stayed away from the auto market due to the high interest rates of 22%, coupled with the State Bank of Pakistan’s restrictions on auto financing, which included imposing an upper limit of Rs. 3 million and a significant reduction in the loan repayment period.

The auto sector continued to face challenges as car sales declined to 46,417 units in the first eight months of FY24, down from 78,575 units in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

However, there was a slight increase in car sales in February, with 7,953 units sold compared to 7,802 units in January 2024. Notably, February 2024 sales showed a significant improvement over the 3,642 units sold in February 2023.