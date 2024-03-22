Establishment Division Probes Case of Bogus Plot Allotment in CDA

In a recent development within the Capital Development Authority (CDA), officers from various departments are facing scrutiny over their alleged involvement in a plot allocation scandal.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Establishment Division, has targeted Sidra Anwar, a Grade 18 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and former Director Land CDA.

According to emerging details, Sidra Anwar, associated with the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), faces allegations in connection with bogus plot allocations within the CDA. Responding to these allegations, the Establishment Division has initiated inquiries against the former Director Land, marking a significant step in addressing concerns surrounding the scandal.

In response to the ongoing inquiry, the investigating officer has taken decisive action by summoning the former dealing assistants of the CDA Land department, namely Jamshed Khan and Abdul Rehman. They have been directed to present themselves before the inquiry committee on March 27th, accompanied by relevant records pertinent to the investigation.

It’s worth noting that the CDA was rocked by a major scandal involving the alleged misallocation of plots, amounting to an estimated Rs. 69 billion, which came to light last year. In response to these revelations, Sidra Anwar, who held the position of Director of Land at the time, was dismissed from her duties by the CDA. Subsequently, the CDA has requested the Establishment Division to launch an inquiry into the conduct of the officer.

Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is simultaneously investigating the purported fraudulent plot allocations. Former member estate Afnan Alam has been apprehended by the FIA following the cancellation of his bail by the court.