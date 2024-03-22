Cellular Services to Remain Suspended Due to Pakistan Day Parade

On Saturday, March 23rd, parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will experience a temporary suspension of cellular services, as reported by a private news channel.

The suspension of cellular services, planned from 6 am to 2 pm, will specifically affect areas near Parade Ground in Islamabad, as part of security measures for Pakistan Day.

In addition to the suspension of cellular services, wireless internet services will also be temporarily halted during this period.

Pakistan Day, commemorating the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, is celebrated with a national commitment to the country’s progress and stability.

The day’s events include special prayers at dawn, followed by ceremonial gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals. The national flag will be raised on prominent government buildings.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the grand military parade in Islamabad, featuring contingents from all three armed forces and security forces, along with aerobatic displays by fighter planes.

Dignitaries attending the parade include President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, and heads of the armed forces, with special participation from the People’s Liberation Army of China and the Army of Azerbaijan.

The Saudi defense minister will attend as a special guest, alongside diplomats and defense attachés from friendly nations.

Later in the afternoon, an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr will see President Asif Ali Zardari award medals and honors to individuals for their exceptional contributions across various fields.