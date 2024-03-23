Fact Check: Did CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur Ban Pashto Films?

Amidst swirling rumors and widespread social media speculation about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, officials in KP have moved swiftly to debunk false claims suggesting a ban on Pashto-language films within the province.

The controversy erupted after a Facebook post by user Jamal Tarakai asserted that Ali Amin Gandapur, the newly-elected Chief Minister of KP, had implemented a ban on Pashto films as part of efforts to combat terrorism and address concerns about obscenity in media.

The post, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, with some expressing support for the purported ban while others criticized the move. However, officials within the KP government wasted no time in quashing the rumors, labeling them as baseless and devoid of truth.

An advisor to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur categorically refuted the claims, emphasizing that no official decision had been made to prohibit the screening of Pashto films in the province. This swift rebuttal from the government sought to dispel any confusion and set the record straight amidst the frenzy of misinformation circulating online.

Cinema owners and stakeholders within the Pashto film industry also chimed in to refute the rumors, affirming that there had been no communication or directive from the provincial government regarding a ban on Pashto-language movies. Their assertions further underscored the lack of any substantive basis for the claims circulating on social media.