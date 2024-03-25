Chicken Prices Increase Yet Again After Recent Decline

The prices of broiler meat have witnessed a significant increase across the country, reported a local media outlet.

In Lahore, there has been a sudden increase in the price of chicken meat, increasing by Rs. 32 per kilogram in just one day to reach Rs. 612. Similarly, the price of live chicken has also increased by Rs. 22 to reach Rs. 422.

Meanwhile, the price of farm eggs has remained steady at 273 rupees per dozen.

It should be noted that just earlier this month, the Poultry Association of Punjab and the provincial government held successful negotiations regarding reducing the prices of chicken meat.

The Association announced a Rs. 10 decrease in the price of chicken meat in the open market.

Furthermore, the Poultry Association had also agreed to cut the price of chicken by Rs. 25 per kilogram in the Ramadan markets.

Moreover, the prices of fruits and vegetables have also experienced an uptick, exacerbating the burden on the common man who is already facing the challenges of rising inflation in the country.

In Punjab’s provincial capital, the prices are as follows: onions at Rs. 200 per kilogram, Kachnar at Rs. 300 per kilogram, bell peppers at Rs. 400 per kilogram, apples at Rs. 250 per kilogram, melons at Rs. 200 per kilogram, strawberries at Rs. 300 per kilogram, and bananas at Rs. 200 per dozen.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, in response to the high court’s notice, vegetable prices have begun to decline. However, the prices of live chicken have remained unchanged and have reached Rs. 450 per kilogram.