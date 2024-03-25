PM Shehbaz Orders Top Security Measures And Road Infrastructure For Reko Diq Project

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting on the Reko Diq project with a delegation from Barrick Gold Company led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow.

The premier ordered foolproof security measures for Reko Diq project personnel and logistics, and to upgrade road infrastructure. He also pledged to remove any obstacles hindering the project’s progress.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Malik, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb, and other senior government officials.

The meeting was informed on updates on infrastructure developments including the Link Road Mining Company’s commitment to construct the link road from Reko Diq to National Highway 40. It was revealed that the 103 km road from Nokundi to Mashkhel was 58 percent complete.

Moreover, plans were outlined for 6,000 containers to reach the harbor monthly from Reko Diq, and details were shared about the project’s extensive concentrate pipeline.

The Prime Minister discussed plans to optimize mineral resources in Balochistan, particularly focusing on communication infrastructure and railway lines. He emphasized the timely development and construction of new road infrastructure and further ordered the speedy upgrade of existing roads to connect Reko Diq with Gwadar,

Directives were issued to strategize the feasibility of a railway network from Reko Diq to Gwadar Port to reduce distance to Qasim Port and benefit the mining industry in the Chagai district.

PM Shehbaz directed more efforts to complete the Environment and Social Impact Assessment for the Reko Diq project and orderly submission of a feasibility study by December 2024.

He requested a comprehensive briefing on Reko Diq Road and Rail Connectivity by next week.