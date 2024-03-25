WhatsApp Finally Lets You Pin More Than 1 Message

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 12:59 pm

In an update that makes you wonder why it took months to do so, WhatsApp finally allows you to pin multiple messages in a chat at the same time.

In December last year, the chatting app introduced the ability to pin messages in DMs and group chats, but it was limited to one message per chat, for some odd reason. Now you can pin up to three messages in a chat, which is still far behind other messaging apps like Discord and Telegram, leaving us to wonder why such an arbitrary limitation is in place.

The new update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg as well as the head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart.

You can now pin up to three messages in a WhatsApp chat

Although there is a three-message limitation, at least we have the freedom to pin whatever we please including text, images, and polls. Similar to other chatting apps, you simply have to hold down a message to see a menu that will give an option to pin it. Tapping on a pinned message will take you straight to the original message.

You have the option to either pin a message for 7 days, but it also goes up to 24 or 30 days. Here is another arbitrary limitation, the message will automatically be unpinned after the set duration, and there is no option to pin something permanently.

Group admins will have the power to only allow certain people to pin messages and everyone in the group will get a notification once a message is pinned. Users who joined a group after a message was pinned will not be able to see it, or those who lack access to the chat history, as well as those who deleted the message before it was pinned, won’t be able to view it.

