Consumer Confidence in Pakistan up 6.1% in March: SBP

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Pakistan increased by 6.1 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis or 1.93 points to 33.6 in March 2024, according to Consumer Confidence Survey report released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the survey, the Current Economic Conditions (CEC) index improved by 2.9 points to 30.9 and the Expected Economic Conditions (EEC) index by 0.9 points to 36.4 in March 2024 over the previous wave.

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) for urban households increased by 0.1 point to 32.9, whereas for rural households, it improved significantly by 8.2 points to 36.0 in March 2024 over the previous survey.

The CCI of fresh households recorded an increase of 2.8 points to 34.7 in March 2024. For rotating households, it increased slightly by 0.2 point to 31.5 in March 2024 compared with February 2024.

Consumers’ Inflation Expectations increased by 0.5 points to 72.7 in March 2024 as compared to the previous wave of the survey.