Saudi Arabia to Send Model in Miss Universe Contest for First Time in History

Saudi Arabia is set to make its inaugural appearance on the prestigious Miss Universe stage, as 27-year-old model and influencer, Rumy Alqahtani, steps forward as the kingdom’s first-ever representative.

Following in the footsteps of Erica Robin, who made history as Pakistan’s inaugural contestant at last year’s Miss Universe, Alqahtani is poised to hoist the Saudi flag onto the global beauty pageant platform.

Announcing her participation on Monday, the beauty pageant veteran and Instagram influencer, boasting a substantial following of one million, expressed her pride in representing Saudi Arabia in one of the world’s most renowned pageants.

“I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the debut of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the competition,” Alqahtani shared in Arabic on her Instagram.

Accompanying her announcement were striking images of Alqahtani adorned in regal attire, donning a strapless sequined gown, a tiara, and a sash, while proudly clutching the flag of Saudi Arabia.

Hailing from Riyadh, Alqahtani is no stranger to the limelight. Having participated in various global pageants, including the recent Miss and Mrs Global Asian contest in Malaysia, she brings a wealth of experience and poise to the Miss Universe stage.

Alqahtani’s participation marks a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia, symbolizing the nation’s growing presence and recognition on the international stage. As she prepares to showcase Saudi beauty, culture, and grace to the world, anticipation and support for her historic journey continue to mount.