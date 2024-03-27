CDA Starts New Wing to Tackle Urban Expansion in Islamabad

In response to the growing challenges posed by the burgeoning private housing societies and population expansion in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a proactive step by approving the establishment of a new wing dedicated to regulating these developments.

Named the Directorate of Regulation, Re-planning and Regeneration, this new initiative aims to address the pressing need for organized urban planning and sustainable growth management within the capital city.

Under the vigilant oversight of the Member Planning and Development of the CDA, the Directorate will play a pivotal role in streamlining the development process of private societies and other settlements. To bolster its operational capacity, the CDA has sanctioned the creation of a key administrative position: the Planning Officer of grade 19.

The genesis of this new wing stems from astute recommendations put forth by the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, reflecting the proactive stance of the CDA in navigating the intricate urban landscape of Islamabad.

Recognizing the imperatives of balanced development amidst burgeoning challenges, the CDA has orchestrated this strategic initiative to chart a course toward sustainable urban rejuvenation.

The culmination of these efforts was witnessed during a recent session of the CDA Board, where a comprehensive summary of the proposed measures was presented by Member Planning. Following thorough deliberation and consideration of various viewpoints, the Board granted its approval for the summary, signaling a unified commitment to addressing the evolving urban landscape of Islamabad responsibly and equitably.