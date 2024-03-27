PIA and Private Airlines Cancel Multiple Flights From Karachi Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private airlines had to cancel more than a dozen flights from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to low numbers of passengers.

The canceled flights include PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad and a private airline’s flight from Karachi to Dubai.

ALSO READ CDA Starts New Wing to Tackle Urban Expansion in Islamabad

Flights operated by a private airline from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad, as well as PIA flight PK-330 from Karachi to Multan, have been canceled.

Additionally, another private airline flight, PF-121 from Karachi to Lahore, has been canceled. Furthermore, the private airline flight PA200 from Karachi to Islamabad, scheduled for 1 pm, has also been canceled.

Moreover, two other flights of the private airline from Karachi to Peshawar and Karachi to Islamabad had to be canceled as well. A private airline’s 6 pm flight, EK-607, from Karachi to Dubai was also canceled.

It should be noted that passengers who had booked their tickets have been suffering due to the cancellation of flights during Ramadan.

ALSO READ Company Owner and Son Arrested For Alleged Rs. 5 Billion Tax Fraud

Previously, the national flag carrier had to cancel five flights from the Karachi airport due to technical issues. In an announcement, PIA stated that 5 out of its 13 domestic and international flights have been canceled.