PM Summons High Level Meeting to Address Rising Smuggling Concerns

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has summoned a high-level meeting today to tackle the pressing issue of smuggling, official sources told ProPakistani.

Senior officials of Ministries of Interior, Energy, and Industry and Production will attend the meeting.

This comes in response to concerns raised by the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), which earlier wrote to the federal government highlighting the rampant rise in the smuggling of petroleum products.

The Prime Minister has directed officials from these ministries to formulate a comprehensive action plan to combat smuggling effectively.

Sources said instances of re-trafficking of various essential commodities, including wheat, sugar, and fertilizer, have caused panic in the sector. The Interior Ministry will play a crucial role in controlling smuggling activities in the coming days.

Sources added that a nationwide crackdown will commence as part of efforts to curb smuggling and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.