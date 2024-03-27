Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 28th March 2024

As the days of Ramadan unfold, Pakistan embraces the seventeenth day of fasting with reverence and anticipation, deepening its connection to faith and community.

As the sun dips below the horizon, the call to iftar resonates through households across the nation, marking the moment when families come together to break their fast.

The table is adorned with an array of savory and sweet delights, each dish a testament to Pakistan’s rich culinary heritage. Laughter and conversation fill the air as loved ones share in the blessings of the evening meal.

Before the break of dawn, the quiet of the night is interrupted by the call to sehri, beckoning believers to rise from their slumber and partake in the pre-dawn meal. It’s a time of spiritual preparation and reflection, as individuals fortify themselves both physically and spiritually for the day ahead.

As the seventeenth day of Ramadan approaches, excitement builds for the iftar and sehri timings that mark this milestone in the holy month. Families eagerly anticipate the opportunity to break their fast together, while individuals rise early to partake in the pre-dawn meal, knowing that each moment brings them closer to spiritual fulfillment.

Following is the Sehri and Iftar times across major cities of Pakistan: