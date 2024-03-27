Pakistan Railways Ordered to Pay Rs. 10 Million to Family of Train Accident Victim

Pakistan Railways has been ordered by a local court in Karachi to pay more than Rs. 10 million in damages, reported a private news channel.

The order was issued in the case of compensating the heirs of Javed Iqbal, who died in a train accident. The order was issued under the Fatal Accidents Act 1855.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Extends Reservation Office Timings

The heirs of Javed Iqbal, who lost his life in the tragic train collision near Dharki, approached the local court in Karachi seeking compensation for their loss. The collision between Millat and Sir Syed Express resulted in more than 50 people losing their lives.

In separate news, the national railways have announced multiple special trains ahead of Eidul Fitr. According to the announced schedule, the first Eid special train is set to depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7 at 6 am.

Similarly, the second Eid special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi at 10 am on the same day. The third special train will depart from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 9 pm on April 8th.

Finally, the fourth Eid special train is scheduled to depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9th.