Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 29th March 2024

In the vibrant tapestry of Ramadan in Pakistan, the 18th day carries a unique blend of anticipation and serenity.

As the sun dips below the horizon, families eagerly come together for iftar, a cherished moment of unity and gratitude. The kitchen buzzes with the aroma of spices and sizzling dishes, creating an atmosphere of warmth and anticipation.

ALSO READ Discover the Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Lahore for Ramadan 2024

Around the dinner table, laughter and conversation flow freely as loved ones share in the blessings of the evening meal.Before the world awakens, the call to sehri echoes through the quiet streets, stirring believers from their slumber.

In the pre-dawn hours, there is a sense of peace and reflection as individuals partake in the pre-dawn meal, nourishing their bodies and souls for the day ahead.As the 18th day of Ramadan unfolds, there is a palpable sense of anticipation for the iftar and sehri timings.

ALSO READ Here is The List of Banned Items For Umrah Pilgrims During Ramadan

Following are the Sehri and Iftar timings across major cities of the country: