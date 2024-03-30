KP Cabinet Approves Rs. 10,000 Eid Cash Package for The Deserving

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has given the green light to an Eid package, allocating ten thousand rupees in cash for deserving individuals across the province.

According to details, the cabinet also sanctioned Rs. 7.6 billion for the procurement of vehicles and security equipment for the Police of merged districts.

The approval was given during a cabinet meeting chaired by provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar on Friday.

During the meeting, an agreement was approved between the Information Technology Board and a Special Technology Zone Authority to pave the way for the establishment of Pakistan Digital City.

Furthermore, the cabinet reached a consensus on the rules for the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer and Members of the Executive Committee of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization.

Previously, the provincial government had also decided to give cash to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan. According to KP’s Food Minister Zahir Shah, they have decided to provide cash to citizens instead of food packages.

The minister said that 5 million people in the province are registered under the Ehsaas Program. Zahir Shah announced to give Rs. 10,000 to every family under the program.