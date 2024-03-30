Policeman Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribes From Kite String Makers

Published Mar 30, 2024

The investigation in charge of the Punjab police was reportedly arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from manufacturers of chemical kite strings.

A special police team took action against Ibrahim, the investigation in charge of the Ghulam Mohammadabad police station in Punjab. He was caught red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe from chemical kite string manufacturers in Faisalabad.

Following the incident, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) suspended all the staff, including Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Imran, of the Ghulam Mohammadabad police station. Additionally, the RPO instructed SSP Operations Hasan Javed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, authorities have failed to control the use of metallic kite strings as they continue to threaten human lives. In Karachi’s Nazimabad area, a minor boy was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries from a loose kite string while traveling with his father on a bike.

The young boy fell victim to a loose kite string while traveling with his father on a motorcycle toward the Site area. Fortunately, the child’s condition is reported to be stable.

