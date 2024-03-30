Punjab Minister Exposes Exam Fraud in Lahore’s SSC Part-I Examinations

Several students were caught cheating during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I annual examinations in Lahore.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, the students were caught during a surprise visit by the minister to an examination center in Lahore’s Sanda area.

ALSO READ CM Maryam Launches Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card Program

Furthermore, several individuals were apprehended for attempting to take exams on behalf of others. The minister claimed that both the examination center and officials from the schools were complicit in the cheating during the exams.

The minister warned that nobody can be allowed to play with the future of students. According to the spokesperson, five officials allegedly involved in facilitating cheating were arrested.

Earlier this week, the provincial government warned private schools in Lahore against demanding additional funds from parents, separate from the monthly school fees.

ALSO READ Policeman Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribes From Kite String Makers

Furthermore, schools were also advised against coercing parents to purchase uniforms and books exclusively from specific shops.