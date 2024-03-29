UAE to Ban Popular Food Preservative Soon

In a move aimed at promoting public health and well-being, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is contemplating a ban on hydrogenated oils. Hydrogenated oil, a form of fat utilized by food manufacturers to prolong the freshness of food items, may soon face prohibition in the UAE, as discussed in a session of the Federal National Council (FNC).

Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, raised concerns about the health hazards linked with hydrogenated oils during the FNC session. She mentioned that the National Committee for Food Safety has given partial approval for the proposed ban.

The ministry intends to grant a grace period for food establishments nationwide to adhere to specific standard requirements before enforcing the ban. Furthermore, it will oversee the ban’s enforcement through relevant authorities.

The session highlighted the urgency of finalizing all food safety regulations and enhancing collaboration among pertinent authorities and stakeholders to ensure efficient enforcement and monitoring of food safety measures.

Additionally, it stressed the importance of completing the development, standardization, and implementation of the national food product registration system (ZAD), particularly concerning procedures and oversight for food or feed registration.

The potential ban on hydrogenated oils in the UAE represents a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards promoting healthier dietary habits and ensuring food safety. By addressing the risks associated with trans fats, the government demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens. As efforts continue to strengthen food safety regulations and enhance collaboration among stakeholders, the UAE reaffirms its position as a leader in promoting public health and sustainable development.