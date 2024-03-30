Health Minister Takes Action on Viral TikTok Video of Female Patient During Surgery

By Rija Sohaib | Published Mar 31, 2024 | 1:37 am

In a shocking turn of events, a nurse’s TikTok video capturing a female patient during surgery at District Nankanah’s Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Shahkoth has ignited a firestorm of controversy, prompting swift action from health authorities.

The incident which raises serious concerns about patient privacy and professional ethics, has garnered widespread condemnation and sparked calls for accountability within the medical community.

Upon discovery of the video, health authorities swiftly launched an investigation into the incident. Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir condemned the nurse’s behavior as a flagrant violation of patient confidentiality and professional standards.

In a statement addressing the matter, the Health Minister assured the public that appropriate measures would be taken to address the issue and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Health Minister advised the Secretary of Health to make a committee to investigate this matter.

As the investigation into the TikTok video continues, the health minister has vowed to take decisive action to address the issue and uphold the integrity of the healthcare profession. The incident underscores the need for vigilance and accountability within the medical community to ensure that patient privacy and dignity are always prioritized above all else.

Rija Sohaib

