Mother Fatally Shot by 9 Year Old Son Celebrating Exam Success

A joyous occasion turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy in the Turangzai area, where a woman lost her life after being struck by a bullet fired by her son. Officials from the Omarzai police station revealed that the woman’s son had discharged a firearm into the air in celebration of his success in the grade four examination results. Unfortunately, one of the bullets struck his mother, resulting in her immediate death.

Mirza Khan, the father of the young schoolboy, recounted to the police that his son had returned home and, in a gesture of celebration, began firing a pistol to mark his achievement in the annual grade four examination. Tragically, amidst the celebratory gunfire, his wife was struck by a bullet and sustained fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, she succumbed to her injuries.

Following a complaint from the father, the police initiated legal proceedings against the minor and commenced an investigation into the incident.

As the community mourns the loss of a cherished member, authorities continue their investigation to ascertain the full extent of the circumstances leading to the tragic accident. Amid sorrow, there is a collective hope for justice and for measures to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.