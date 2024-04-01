TikTok Removed 18 Million Videos From Pakistan in Just 3 Months

In its continuous effort to foster a secure and positive online environment, TikTok has unveiled its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the fourth quarter of 2023. This release highlights TikTok’s commitment to transparency, safety, and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community.

During the October-December period of 2023, TikTok’s proactive measures led to the removal of 176 million videos worldwide, representing about 1.0% of all videos uploaded on the platform. A substantial portion of these, 128 million videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 8 million videos were reinstated upon further review.

In Pakistan alone, the platform took action against 18 million videos for breaching its Community Guidelines in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resolve to combat violations effectively. Moreover, TikTok aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts.

Notably, approximately 95.3% of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood impressively at 99.5% globally. In a global effort to safeguard younger users, TikTok also deleted 19.84 million accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines are crafted to cultivate an environment that is safe, inclusive, and authentic for all users, without exceptions. The guidelines are enforced uniformly across all content and users, with TikTok striving for consistency and fairness in its enforcement actions.

Leveraging advanced technology and human oversight, TikTok identifies, reviews, and addresses content that contravenes its guidelines. The periodic publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report offers insights into the scale and nature of content and account actions, underscoring TikTok’s commitment to full transparency.